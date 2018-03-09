More Videos

The Bradenton Riverwalk’s Mosaic Amphitheater was jam-packed Friday evening, March 9, 2018, as the Music in the Park concert series put on by Realize Bradenton kicked off with Ari and the Alibis playing some jazz, blues, funk and soul music. Jessica De Leon/Bradenton Herald
The Bradenton Riverwalk’s Mosaic Amphitheater was jam-packed Friday evening, March 9, 2018, as the Music in the Park concert series put on by Realize Bradenton kicked off with Ari and the Alibis playing some jazz, blues, funk and soul music. Jessica De Leon/Bradenton Herald

Local

The cold didn’t stop Music in the Park from drawing big crowd to Bradenton’s Riverwalk

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

March 09, 2018 10:37 PM

Bradenton

The cold didn’t stop the music. The Bradenton Riverwalk’s Mosaic Amphitherater was jam-packed Friday evening as the Music in the Park concert series kicked off.

Ari and the Alibis warmed up the crowd by playing some jazz, blues, funk and soul as music lovers got cozy in their jackets and blankets. The sunrise over the Manatee River provided a picturesque backdrop for the concert.

The free concert will continue every Friday through April 7. Concerts are from 6 to 8 p.m.

Next week’s concert will feature the country group band Blue Mason Barter Band.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

