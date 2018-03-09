Cops should be the only ones with guns on Manatee campuses, school officials say

91 IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him Pause

1090 Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

37 Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

57 Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

30 Holmes Beach says no to new pier

75 Surveillance video shows dramatic shootout at Connecticut deli

10 Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

35 Police confiscate an arsenal of 20 weapons

85 Here’s what Florida Highway Patrol troopers are doing to decrease hit-and-run crashes