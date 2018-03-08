A crash in the northbound lanes of Iinterstate 75 occurred around 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 214, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The right lane of traffic is blocked.
Stuck on Interstate 75? A crash is likely what’s holding you up

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 08, 2018 08:58 AM

Manatee

A crash on northbound Interstate 75 has traffic crawling through Manatee County during the Thursday morning commute.

According to Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic map, a crash in the northbound lanes of I-75 occurred around 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 214. The right lane of traffic was blocked for about an hour, but has since been reopened. As of 9:52 a.m., just the right shoulder of the highway is blocked, according to Florida 511.

FHP indicates there were injuries as a result of the crash.

As of 9:52 a.m., traffic was backed up until beyond Bee Ridge Road, according to the Florida 511 traffic map.

FHP’s traffic map indicates there is also a crash reported Thursday morning at Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and University Parkway that blocked the intersection, however it has since reopened. Injuries were reported in the crash.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

