And the 2018 Manatee Educator of the Year award goes to...

Heather Anderson tried to keep her voice steady.
She was standing on stage in front of a crowd of at least 500 and spoke about the people who helped her get to this one culminating moment.
Her students.
“They keep me going every day,” Anderson said, her voice shaking slightly. “They give me purpose and meaning. Everything ... it’s all for them.”
On Wednesday night, Anderson, an English teacher at King Middle School, was awarded the 2018 Educator of the Year award at the Manatee County School District’s Annual Excellence in Education Awards.
Moments after accepting the award, Anderson looked out into the crowd at her students there, and those watching from home.
“Thank you,” she said, smiling. “You inspire me every day. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for each and every one of you.”
The event at Manatee Technical College comprised of giant signs plastered with teachers’ faces bobbing in the crowd, cheering students and even a theater performance.
“We are all here for one reason,” school district Superintendent Diana Greene said, “and that is for our children and our community. We will succeed no matter what comes our way.”
Joining Anderson as the highest honored employee was Marie Mueller, a lab manager at Oneco Elementary School.
When her name was announced, she had to wipe away the tears.
“Once you work together with children, you become a family,” Mueller said. “I am so humbled to be recognized among all of you.”
Anderson and Mueller both received a $5,000 check from Suncoast Credit Union and will advance to the state-level competition.
Richard Daenell, a business education teacher at Electa Lee Middle School; Carrie Ling, a fourth-grade teacher at Braden River Elementary; and Mallorie Ray, a fifth-grade teacher at Mills Elementary, were also nominated for the top educator award.
Collete Matthews, a junior accountant for food and nutrition services; Pam Miller, an office manager for construction services; and Aaron Weicht, a student support specialist at Wakeland Elementary, were also finalists for the top employee award.
