Local

No evidence a cinder block was thrown from overpass, troopers say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 07, 2018 09:18 AM

Manatee

After an investigation, troopers found there was not evidence to support a report that a cinder block was thrown onto Interstate 75.

Tuesday night, Florida Highway Patrol investigated a report that a cinder block was thrown from the Mendoza Road overpass onto I-75 in Palmetto, reportedly damaging a commercial vehicle.

Lt. Greg Bueno, public affairs officer for FHP, said in an email to the Herald on Wednesday morning there was “no physical evidence found to corroborate” the report.

There was “very minor” damage to the vehicle, which Bueno said was not consistent with damage from a cinder block.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Troopers completed an incident report.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

View More Video