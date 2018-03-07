No evidence a cinder block was thrown from overpass, troopers say

After an investigation, troopers found there was not evidence to support a report that a cinder block was thrown onto Interstate 75.
Tuesday night, Florida Highway Patrol investigated a report that a cinder block was thrown from the Mendoza Road overpass onto I-75 in Palmetto, reportedly damaging a commercial vehicle.
Lt. Greg Bueno, public affairs officer for FHP, said in an email to the Herald on Wednesday morning there was “no physical evidence found to corroborate” the report.
There was “very minor” damage to the vehicle, which Bueno said was not consistent with damage from a cinder block.
Troopers completed an incident report.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
