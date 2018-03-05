Fire danger is high in Manatee, so now is the time to prepare

Residents should take the time to prepare their homes against wildfires as the fire danger in Manatee County is high, the district’s wildfire mitigation specialist said Monday.
The Florida Forest Service Myakka River District is the third driest in all 15 districts statewide. Manatee County is the driest of five counties within the district, clocking in at 480 out of 800 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index.
“The Florida ecosystem depends on that fire,” said Patrick Mahoney, the district’s spokesman and wildfire mitigation specialist, referring to controlled burns. “We’re going to let people burn until we’re not comfortable with it anymore.”
The district gives out burn authorizations on a day-by-day basis, depending on a number of conditions including wind and humidity. The entire district was under a red flag warning Sunday, meaning weather patterns were just right for wildfire potential.
Never miss a local story.
The Florida Forest Service uses the Wildland Fire Danger Index (FDI) for estimating the potential for a fire to start and require suppression action on any given day. https://t.co/tiBjnfrIUa pic.twitter.com/2FGpv7mMNY— FL Forest Service (@FLForestService) March 5, 2018
As of March 1, there have been two wildfires in Manatee County that burned 4.8 acres so far this year, and eight in Sarasota that burned 1.5 acres. Charlotte County has had the highest number of wildfires, with 67.1 acres burned with 20 fires.
While Mahoney said conditions aren’t yet as bad as last year, residents can “expect the same kind of activity.”
Over the next several days, the weather is expected to be in the mid-60s to low 70s with varying winds. Scattered showers are expected Tuesday evening and Wednesday.
The Florida Forest Service suggests that homeowners remove anything flammable that within a 30-foot radius of their homes, and should prevent any trees or bushes from touching the walls. They should also make a disaster plan that takes into account the possibility of evacuating the home with family and pets at a moment’s notice.
“Now would be a good time to clean out any gutters, clean vegetation from the house,” Mahoney said. “If you see a suspicious looking fire, call 911 and report what you see.”
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments