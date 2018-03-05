Fixing a manhole and widening the road: Projects will close county, city roads

The entrance to the Peridia subdivision at Pro Am Avenue East and 45th Street East in Bradenton will be closed starting Tuesday due to a pipe installation. It’s part of a project that involves the widening of 45th Street East between State Road 70 and 44th Avenue East to a four-lane urban section with grassed raised medians, according to Manatee County officials. The bridge deck at Gap Creek will be widened and two pedestrian bridges will be constructed. It will also improve access to the existing fire station with an emergency traffic signal to be added at the intersection of 44th Avenue East and 45th Street East. Manatee County