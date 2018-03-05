Fixing a manhole and widening the road: Projects will close county, city roads

Two projects will close roads in Manatee County this week and force some subdivision residents to alter where they enter or leave their neighborhood.
Those who live in the Peridia subdivision will need to take a different route in or out of the area this week. Manatee County Public Works Department announced the entrance at Pro Am Avenue East and 45th Street East will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, weather permitting.
The road will likely reopen Sunday, according to Manatee County officials. During the closure, crews will install a pipe in the area.
It’s part of a project that includes installing a pipe in the area and widening 45th Street East between State Road 70 and 44th Avenue East to a four-lane road with raised grass medians. It will also widen the bridge deck at Gap Creek. The road is currently a two-lane section.
Two pedestrian bridge sidewalks will also be constructed.
Crews will also work to improve access to the fire station and will add an emergency traffic signal at the intersection of 44th Avenue East and 45th Street East, according to county officials. The $9.8 million project is expected to be completed in summer 2019.
Entrances and exits to the Peridia subdivision from Murfield Drive at 45th Street east or State Road 70 will remain open, according to county officials.
Learn more about the project at www.44thaveeast.com/45th-widening/.
Within the city of Bradenton, a portion of 15th Street West will be closed for repairs to a manhole this week, according to city of Bradenton public information officer Tim McCann.
The closure of 15th Street West between 12th and 14th avenues west is expected to last through Wednesday.
