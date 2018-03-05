Parrish man killed in head-on crash

A Parrish man was killed in a crash Sunday night in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The 41-year-old Parrish man was driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra southbound on U.S. 301 near Saffold Road around 8:10 p.m. Sunday when, for unknown reasons, the truck entered the northbound lane of the road and collided head-on with an oncoming 1998 Dodge Ram 1500, according to FHP.
Both drivers, Jose Zertuche, 54, of Wimauma and the Parrish man whose identity has yet to be released pending next of kin notification, died at the scene, according to FHP.
The Parrish man was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, the FHP report noted.
Never miss a local story.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments