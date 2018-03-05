Bradenton man killed in crash on U.S. 41

A Bradenton man died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle across U.S. 41 Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A 2005 Scion driven by a 60-year-old Bradenton woman was traveling north on U.S. 41 around 8:42 p.m. Sunday when a 47-year-old Bradenton man on a bicycle traveled into the vehicle’s path from a driveway access point in the 4900 block of U.S. 41, according to FHP.
The front of the Scion struck the cyclist, who was taken to Blake Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
FHP has not yet named the man on the bicycle, pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the Scion was reportedly not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
