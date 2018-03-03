This Manatee County 18-year-old was the only American competitor. He won it all

Manatee County native Deandre Washington, 18, was the only American delegate in the 12th annual Resolution Project Fellowship competition at the United Nations Youth Assembly in New York and took home the top prize out of more than 3,000 international competitors.
His winning project has become his goal — provide millennials the resources and skills to make a difference in the world through their career paths.
Washington graduated from Palmetto High School at the age of 16, graduated from Manatee Technical College a year later and in February stood proudly atop the world with the international spotlight shining upon him. He speaks the language of entrepreneurship and wants to use his special skill set to guide youth in a direction where their lives can have a direct impact on the world around them.
The now award-winning Project Generation is a nonprofit foundation Washington has started and expects to launch in the next few weeks. It is an entrepreneur incubator-style setting for youth to learn and enhance their skills, but also is so much more in Washington’s vision.
“Our generation has to take things to the next level,” Washington said. “First we have to understand our ideologies and that today’s success measurements and expectations from others don’t make sense. If you can achieve your goal without a master’s degree, then it tells you were meant to reach your level of success. I want young people today to undergo an enlightenment toward change, but we also have put action behind what we think to see that change. It’s very important that my generation understand opportunity awaits only when we seek it, and ambitiously and diligently go after it.”
Washington received that message early on from mentors in Manatee County’s social ecosystem, from the Palmetto Youth Center to the school district to other public engagement organizations.
As a young person I always had hopes and dreams to become more than what society pictures me to be.
Deandre Washington, United Nations Resolution Project Fellowship award winner
“Over the course of my community involvement, I’ve had the opportunity to work with many leaders, educators and international youth advocates,” he said. “All while developing a prototype social venture in Project Generation, which is a youth-operated organization that specializes in youth services and job placement.”
Washington won’t let Project Generation just be a place, he wants to bring it directly to the youth. He is working with the school district and other organizations to create a youth assembly program focusing on Project Generation’s message of individual development, physical education that creates personal well-being, environmental impact and community awareness. For millennials already coming of age, the foundation will offer resume building, portfolio building, interview readiness, entry level job training and internships and employment resources.
“Our focus is to bring positive social change and environmental impact to communities around the nation,” Washington said. “We plan to help generate career opportunities for all young people by providing youth development services, career pathway access and job placement training for young professionals. As a young person I always had hopes and dreams to become more than what society pictures me to be.”
Washington said he came up with the idea out of frustration that his generation’s voice wasn’t being heard.
“What I was seeing is a lot of unequal opportunity,” he said. “Our so-called leaders were saying they want to hear the voices of our youth, but are unplugging the microphones. They say they want us at the table, but there are not seats at the table for us. No one is addressing the high rise in youth unemployment, but there also has to be a strategic partnership with experienced adults and passionate youth to achieve sustainable goals, or any goal period.”
Washington said the United Nations experience was amazing, but even more importantly, the award gives him access to guides, volunteers and social connections to achieve his goal of helping others to achieve theirs.
“We can impact change by rallying the minds and empowering the young people with much needed tools they need, and allow adults to see us on a different platform to achieve beyond what’s there for them now,” he said. Washington can be reached at washingtondeandre28@gmail.com to learn more.
