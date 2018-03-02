This alligator was no match for a sheriff’s deputy in sandals

Friday was off to a snappy start for two Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies who wrangled a gator estimated to be more than 8-feet long before dawn.
Sgt. Matt Tuggle and Deputy Colin McCormick found a gator early Friday morning along Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice, according to the sheriff’s office.
“At an estimated 8-foot 7-inches, this guy was mean and wasn’t interested in being bothered,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office about the gator said. A photo of the deputies and the gator was posted just before 6:30 a.m.
Arguably equally impressive, one of them appeared to be wearing sandals during the encounter.
Never miss a local story.
Tuggle and McCormick were able to control the situation until a trapper arrived and took custody of the gator.
As these videos show, it’s not the first time, Sarasota deputies have had put gators in their proper place.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments