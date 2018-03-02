Sergeant Matt Tuggle and Deputy Colin McCormick found this gator early Friday morning along Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
This alligator was no match for a sheriff’s deputy in sandals

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 02, 2018 07:35 AM

Friday was off to a snappy start for two Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies who wrangled a gator estimated to be more than 8-feet long before dawn.

Sgt. Matt Tuggle and Deputy Colin McCormick found a gator early Friday morning along Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice, according to the sheriff’s office.

“At an estimated 8-foot 7-inches, this guy was mean and wasn’t interested in being bothered,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office about the gator said. A photo of the deputies and the gator was posted just before 6:30 a.m.

Arguably equally impressive, one of them appeared to be wearing sandals during the encounter.

Tuggle and McCormick were able to control the situation until a trapper arrived and took custody of the gator.

As these videos show, it’s not the first time, Sarasota deputies have had put gators in their proper place.

Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies pulled a 4-foot gator from under a vehicle in a parking lot. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies and a trapper responded to a Sarasota County residence, after an alligator was discovered taking a swim on Monday. Deputy Lori ClarkSarasota County Sheriff's Office

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

