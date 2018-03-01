Local

17-year-old dies in crash

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 01, 2018 06:47 AM

Manatee

A 17-year-old Bradenton boy died after the vehicle he was driving crashed on River Heritage Boulevard Wednesday night.

Around 10:24 p.m., Dashwood Payen was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry northbound on River Heritage Boulevard near the intersection with Montauk Point Crossing, where there is a curve to the right, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Payen failed to navigate the curve and the vehicle went off the road, hitting a curb and rolling over twice, FHP reported. The car stopped on some bushes on the west shoulder of the road.

Payen was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, according to FHP. Troopers noted in their report that there were no skid marks on the road, but that there was debris on and off the street.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Driver's confrontation with alleged drunk driver goes viral

View More Video