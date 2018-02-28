A crash on Interstate 75 south near mile marker 220 has blocked one lane of the highway Wednesday morning, leaving traffic backed up for miles.
A crash on Interstate 75 south near mile marker 220 has blocked one lane of the highway Wednesday morning, leaving traffic backed up for miles. Florida 511 traffic camera
A crash on Interstate 75 south near mile marker 220 has blocked one lane of the highway Wednesday morning, leaving traffic backed up for miles. Florida 511 traffic camera

Local

Crash blocks one lane of Interstate 75, has traffic backed up for miles

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

February 28, 2018 07:58 AM

Manatee

Staring at the line of cars in front of you, wondering when traffic will start moving again on southbound Interstate 75 in Manatee County? You’re (definitely) not alone.

A crash on I-75 at State Road 64 has southbound traffic backed up to eastbound Interstate 275 Wednesday morning, according to Florida 511.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. Wednesday, near mile marker 220, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The left lane of the interstate is blocked as of 7:45 a.m.

While traffic is backed up for several miles, Florida 511’s traffic map shows traffic starts to ease up again just past the scene of the crash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Palmetto cracks down on inappropriate park uses

View More Video