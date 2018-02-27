Two people in critical condition following Monday night crash on 14th Street West

Two people remain hospitalized and are in critical condition after a 2009 Ford Escape attempted to make a left turn in front of their motorcycle Monday evening on 14th Street West in Bradenton.
According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the motorcyle, a 34-year-old Bradenton man, and his passenger, a 32-year-old Bradenton woman, remain hospitalized in critical condition more than 24 hours after the crash, which closed all southbound lanes for several hours Monday night.
The driver of the Ford Escape, a 21-year-old Bradenton woman, was traveling north on 14th Street West, approaching Cortez Road, when she attempted to make a left turn into the Olive Garden restaurant parking lot. The motorcycle was traveling south on 14th Street West and collided with the right side of the other vehicle.
According to FHP, the driver of the Ford Escape has been charged with a violation of right of way. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and both people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets, according to the release.
Never miss a local story.
The driver and both passengers in the Ford Escape, including a 3-year-old boy, were not injured.
Comments