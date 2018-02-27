Bought a new house last year? You need to do this soon or it will cost you

If you don’t already receive a tax exemption on your property, now is the time to file.
The Manatee County Property Appraiser said the deadline for the 2018 property tax exemption is Thursday. The property needs to have been occupied by and applicants need to be Florida residents by Jan. 1, 2018.
Exemptions include for homestead, low income seniors, disability and widow or widower.
Those who want to file for homestead exemption can do so online at www.manateepao.com. For all other exemptions, applicants should file in office between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays at 915 Fourth Ave. W. and bring the following:
▪ Florida driver’s license or Florida ID card
▪ Florida vehicle registration for all owned cars
▪ Florida voter registration or declaration of domicile
▪ Resident alien card for non-U.S. citizens
▪ Social Security number
▪ Copy of trust if property is owned in a trust.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
