More Videos

Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C 1:01

Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C

Pause
Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 1:04

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Here’s some of the security measures being implemented in Manatee County schools 1:29

Here’s some of the security measures being implemented in Manatee County schools

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state 0:50

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9 1:52

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store 0:40

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting 1:16

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

How to support victims of domestic abuse 1:45

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Manatee schools superintendent discusses continued increased security 1:40

Manatee schools superintendent discusses continued increased security

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 0:44

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

A woman in Deltona, Florida, paid a water utility bill worth $493 with pennies on Monday, February 26. Dana McCool shared a number of Facebook Live videos showing her entering the Deltona Water Department and paying her bill using a small wheelbarrow load of pennies. Speaking to Storyful, McCool said she paid the bill with pennies because she thinks that her, along with others in her municipality, have been receiving “over-inflated water bills”. She said they have had water bills as high as $700 for a month. McCool said Delton Water Department told them that they “have a leak”. However, a plumber and a leak detector have since told McCool they don’t have a leak.McCool added that she paid in pennies because she wanted to protest in a meaningful way.
Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C

Health News

Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C

Baby boomers are five times more likely to have hepatitis C. Most people living with hepatitis C do not know they are infected. In this video, the CDC recommendation that everyone born from 1945-1965 is reinforced with those numbers appearing in everyday life.

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Crime

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. is hunting vandals who destroyed 11 speed cameras on Tuesday, February 20. Police released footage of the one of the incidents, which occurs near the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue. Video shows a hooded individual exiting a SUV before pushing over a roadside traffic camera. The video generated reaction on Twitter with some Washington residents sharing their own strong opinions on the capital’s speed cameras.

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

Crime

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

A barista working at the Hottie Shots Espresso stand in Kent, Washington, was attacked by an armed intruder who assaulted and attempted to rape her in the early hours of February 21, according to local media, citing police. Police later arrested a 33-year-old man said to have a “long criminal history.” The victim, later identified as Madeline Guinto, told local media that she did everything she could to stall or stop her attacker, and added that she was glad it was over.

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9

Crime

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9

Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). He is the first and only electronic-detection K9 in the state of Ohio and one of less than two dozen in the entire U.S. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography.

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Crime

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Police in Natick, Massachusetts, said they were seeking two women on suspicion of shoplifting after a store’s CCTV caught them using a “lingerie leg hammock” to steal clothes. Video posted on the Natick Police Department Facebook page shows the women placing several items into a large bag between one of the suspect’s legs, which was concealed with a long skirt. The Facebook post read, “This is the first time I’ve seen what looks like a full sized laundry bag strapped to the insides of a pair of legs. Booster bags, booster girdle, even false bottom suitcases, never a lingerie leg hammock.” The post continued, “Given the age of the two involved I’m going to guess this method is one they acquired from the way back machine having been previously lost in the mire of their misspent younger years. Only way to know for sure is if someone can identify them, verify their veteran’s status and take them off the Senior Circuit.” The location of the store was not identified in the Facebook post.

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

Crime

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) released bodycam footage on February 21 showing the fatal January 3 shooting of Shaleem Tindle, a man who was fighting near West Oakland Station The video was released after Tindle’s brother uploaded a clip of the footage in a Facebook post where he described the killing as a “murder” and said that Tindle was shot in the back and was unarmed. BART said that the clip was recorded when Tindle’s family were shown the footage and described the social media posts of the video as “leaks”. BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas said that a gun was found at the scene and that the released footage shows the weapon. He also said that the officer who was wearing the bodycam had heard reports of shots fired and ran toward the sound of gunfire. Rojas also said that by the time the officer arrived, the man who was struggling with Tindle for control of the gun had already been shot.

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Crime

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction

Health News

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction

You may have heard that going outside in the winter without a hat on will result in catching a cold, but is that really true? A doctor separates fact from fiction when it comes to what actually causes us to get sick.

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance

Crime

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance

Nikolas Cruz appears in open court for the first time on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, during a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Cruz is facing 17 charges of premeditated murder in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

Crime

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who snatched several packages from the same porch in El Dorado Hills, California. The video shows the woman grabbing boxes from a porch twice within an hour. In her first appearance, she's wearing a coat and bra, but no shirt. Later, she ditches the coat and is seen wearing just her bra a

School shooters: Know the warning signs

Crime

School shooters: Know the warning signs

Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.