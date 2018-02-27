1 dead in crash on Sunshine Skyway bridge

One person was killed in a crash on the Sunshine Skyway bridge in Manatee County late Monday.
The crash happened just before midnight on southbound Interstate 275 near the off ramp for the rest area near the south end of the bridge, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
TRAFFIC ALERT Deadly crash investigation on the Skyway this morning. It's at the SB ramp to the fishing pier/rest area - mm 7 on the Manatee Co. side. The bridge is open. pic.twitter.com/eFnXaCfG0r— Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) February 27, 2018
The ramp was closed for several hours while troopers investigated but just before 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the FHP’s website indicated that the ramp had been reopened.
Other details of the crash were not immediately available.
