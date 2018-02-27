Local

1 dead in crash on Sunshine Skyway bridge

By Marc R. Masferrer

mmasferrer@bradenton.com

February 27, 2018 06:50 AM

Manatee

One person was killed in a crash on the Sunshine Skyway bridge in Manatee County late Monday.

The crash happened just before midnight on southbound Interstate 275 near the off ramp for the rest area near the south end of the bridge, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The ramp was closed for several hours while troopers investigated but just before 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the FHP’s website indicated that the ramp had been reopened.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Other details of the crash were not immediately available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C

View More Video