Emma Gonzalez, the Parkland student fighting for gun control, plans to go to college nearby

Nearly two weeks ago the name Emma Gonzalez probably didn’t mean much to most people.
But after a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student fatally shot 17 of her peers on Valentine’s Day, Gonzalez has become one of the country’s most visible anti-gun activists.
It began after her 11-minute speech at an anti-gun rally in Fort Lauderdale just two days after the shooting and has mushroomed from there, including appearances on several news networks and a CNN town hall.
And as “of right now” Gonzalez says after graduation on June 3, she will head to Sarasota, where she plans to attend New College of Florida, according to a report by PEOPLE.
Never miss a local story.
Here are a few more things to know about the 18-year-old activist.
1. She did not expect her speech to be so popular
“I didn’t think it would go viral at all,” she told PEOPLE. “It went so far and so fast ... I wanted people to feel what I was feeling.”
Gonzalez’s speech caught the attention of celebrities like Laverne Cox and Zendaya. She had to make a Twitter account — which was near-instantly verified — since she didn’t have one before. Since then, she’s racked up over 1 million followers. You can follow her at @Emma4Change.
2. First on her radar is the March for Our Lives event.
March for Our Lives is set to occur on Mar. 24 in Washington, D.C., and in other cities throughout the country. Gonzalez told PEOPLE that the march is her focus right now.
According to The Washington Post, organizers of the event, including Gonzalez, are expecting over 500,000 people to attend in Washington. The march has collected over $2 million in donations, including $500,000 from George and Amal Clooney and another $500,000 from Oprah Winfrey.
3. The midterm elections are one of her priorities.
Gonzalez said that a priority for her and her classmates is to see the politicians who are being partially funded by the NRA lose their seats in the midterm elections later this year.
“We’re trying to make sure those elected officials that are being supported by the NRA are not elected in the upcoming midterm elections,” she told the outlet. “That is one of the strongest mission statements we have right now.”
4. She doesn’t want to lose momentum.
One of Gonzalez’s biggest fears, she told PEOPLE, is that a new piece of news will break, leaving the Parkland shooting and its survivors in the dust to become another statistic, without the change she believes should follow. She said that talking with celebrities and media outlets have helped prevent that from happening.
“(I’m racing against) people forgetting, the momentum slowing down,” she said. “These celebrities that are talking to us are wonderful. I want to make sure we can utilize their platforms ... Every bit helps.”
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments