Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after crash on 14th Street West

A crash with serious injuries shut down several lanes for hours Monday night on 14th Street West near Cortez Road.
A complete roadblock was in place for the southbound lanes of 14th Street West until the roadway was cleared by 11 p.m, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 7:55 p.m. just south of Cortez Road and involved a vehicle versus a motorcycle, according to FHP.
Two people were seriously injured in the crash and both were transported to Blake Medical Center.
Never miss a local story.
The crash remains under investigation.
Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments