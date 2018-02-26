More Videos


A group of students from Southeast High School marched Monday evening along Riverwalk to Bradenton City Hall to demand change in gun legislation. Samantha Putterman Bradenton Herald
A group of students from Southeast High School marched Monday evening along Riverwalk to Bradenton City Hall to demand change in gun legislation. Samantha Putterman Bradenton Herald

‘I want to survive the school year.’ Southeast High students march to city hall, demand change

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

February 26, 2018 08:38 PM

BRADENTON

“Enough is enough!”

“We are not a number!”

“Never again!”

A group of nearly 20 students from Southeast High School armed with a megaphone, balloons and homemade signs marched Monday evening along the Riverwalk to city hall to protest gun violence.

The march comes nearly two weeks after the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 students and teachers, and injured dozens more.

In the wake of the shooting, angry and scared students across Florida and the U.S. have raised their voices, challenging lawmakers to make changes in gun legislation.

Southeast was one of the Manatee County schools placed on lockdown last week due to threats against the school.

Parent Kim Walters talked about her fear of sending her son, Nathan, to school among the threats this past week. Nathan is a junior at Southeast and organized Monday’s march.

“I drove over there to see what was going on and it was literally what you see on TV,” Walters said about Wednesday’s lockdown, “There was a sea of parents’ vehicles, over 20 police cars and people just breaking into tears, hugging their kids.”

Nathan didn’t go to school the next two days, like many students in the district.

The day of the lockdown, he didn’t tell his father he loved him, and was scared he wouldn’t get the chance again.

“I should not feel that way about school,” Nathan, 16, yelled into the megaphone. “We should not be scared to go to school, thinking we could die. Enough is enough.”

Another Southeast student, 17-year-old Chloe Rousseau, talked about how it felt being a high school student in the same state where such a deadly shooting unfolded, and in a high school, no less.

“It hits way too close to home,” Chloe said, “that ... that could have been any of us.”

When they got to city hall, each student took the megaphone to tell government officials a little bit about themselves – about their families, their pets, their friends, their aspirations and dreams. They said they wanted lawmakers to know they are not just a number, or the next statistic.

“I want to survive the school year!” one student cried out. “My right to live is more important than your gun rights,” another one yelled.

Kim Walters talked about how scared she is, every day, when Nathan and his younger sister leave for school.

“Every single morning they leave and I pray that they’re going to be OK,” Walters said. “It shouldn’t be like this. I shouldn’t feel like this.”

While it wasn’t a huge turnout, Nathan said he was proud of everyone who showed up to make their voices heard and that they plan to do it again.

“A lot of kids are too scared to speak up on their own,” he said. “They’re worried there is going to be consequences ... but somebody has to be the first to step up and say what needs to be said. I won’t stop trying.”

The students marched with 17 balloons in hand, each one representing a victim from the Stoneman Douglas shooting.

After the group finally reached city hall, they stood with the balloons. Then, the students took turns talking about the people who lost their lives, releasing the balloons one by one until all 17 ascended into the air and out of sight.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman


