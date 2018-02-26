After chaotic week, no new reported threats to Manatee County schools

After more than a week plagued with threats of violence to local schools after a fatal school shooting in Parkland on Valentine’s Day, Monday morning has yet to see a threat against a Manatee County school.
Monday morning, school and local law enforcement officials said there were no reports of threats made to schools in Manatee County and no schools were in any lockdowns. However, Dave Bristow, spokesman for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, said they received reports of additional threats over the weekend.
According to Bristow, deputies are investigating a threat made to Bayshore High School over social media that was reported Friday night. No arrests have been made.
The investigation is separate from another threat to the school last week that circulated social media threatening a shooting. Also, a Bayshore High School student was arrested in connection with a social media video that showed a gun being waved in front of a school. The gun was stolen and the 16-year-old was trying to sell the gun to a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.
Never miss a local story.
Bristow said there was also an unsubstantiated report of a threat at IMG Academy and a report of a threat against Braden River High School over the weekend. A juvenile was arrested under the Baker Act in connection with the threat against Braden River.
Monday morning, there were no other new threats reported, Bristow said.
Bradenton Police spokesman Lt. Brian Thiers said as of Monday morning, they did not receive any new reports of threats to schools since last week. School District of Manatee County communications director Mike Barber was also not aware of any new threats or school lockdowns.
Since Feb. 14, there have been more than a dozen threats against local schools and several students have been arrested and charged with felonies in connection with threats, Barber said last week.
The threats came in the aftermath of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people. Local schools saw increased law enforcement presence on campuses throughout the week and threats were investigated. Three area high schools — Manatee, Bayshore and Southeast — went into lockdowns.
Friday, Manatee County middle and high school students were told not to bring backpacks to school. By Monday, students were able to bring them again.
In the days prior, students’ bags were being sporadically checked with security wands as they entered the building, a move that Barber said was stressful and taxing on staff members.
School District officials have promised to take any and all threats seriously, and those found making threats would face punishment not only from law enforcement, but from the district as well. Superintendent Diana Greene said in a news conference last week a student found making threats will automatically have a 10-day suspension and movement toward expulsion.
As a result of the numerous threats and in the interest of protecting students in the future, the School Board of Manatee County met in executive session Friday to discuss school security. Much of what was discussed, chairman Dr. Scott Hopes told reporters after the meeting, was included in Gov. Rick Scott’s new proposed action plan which includes changes to gun laws, school safety and funds for mental health.
Hopes said Friday they will add 34 school resource officers to Manatee County schools, providing every elementary, middle and high school at least one full-time officer. The number of officers in high schools, he said, should double. The board is prepared to allocate the necessary funds in their meeting Tuesday so the proposal can go into “near immediate effect.”
But it’s a move that law enforcement officials said will take time. Personnel and funds to pay the officers are issues that will need to be addressed, however, local agencies will continue their increased presence at schools.
School officials also had to navigate a hoax social media post that claimed schools were closed. Schools remained open all last week despite the threat investigations and will stay open this week as well.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments