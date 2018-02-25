Fans continue to find fun on Sundays at Sarasota Polo Club

The calendar read Feb. 25, but Sunday felt more like a warm summer day. In essence, a great day for polo.
“It’s a beautiful afternoon at the Sarasota Polo Club, broadcast nowhere but we don’t care,” boomed the voice of field announcer Cuko Escapite, who does his best to give weekend crowds plenty to cheer and laugh about as the games go on.
The Sarasota Polo Club is in the midst of its 27th season with players, fans and families alike sharing in the thrill of the sport. Sunday’s crowd for six chukkers ( each lasting 7.5 minutes) that comprise a polo match ran the gamut of fans. That is, there were plenty of regulars, newcomers and people showing up who had not seen a polo match in years.
Sitting in the bleachers near the announcer’s pavilion were casual fans Jaime DiDomenico of Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota’s Veronica Brady. Both have attended their fair share of polo matches and plan to continue doing so.
I like the competitiveness, the danger if you ask me,” DiDomenico said. “If you fall down (off your horse while playing) you can get trampled. (The sport is) easy enough to follow. You can appreciate the coordination, the physicality.”
“I love the sense of community and when everyone comes out,” said Brady, spanning the 10-acre playing field bordered by fans on all sides of the short, wooden border to prevent the ball from rolling into the crowd.
“For the sport itself, it can be very real. You really just look at the interplay between the riders and the horses.”
During a break in the action, Escapite, a longtime polo player, ensured that sentiment would not be lost on the hundreds in attendance: “Let’s give the ponies and the players a big round of applause.”
The crowd came to life a bit more than two earlier chukkers when Antonio Campos scored to cap a rally from a 4-1 deficit for a 5-4 lead.
“I didn’t think they’d be able to come back, but they got some breaks and didn’t give up,” said April Cavanaugh, an avid fan from Sarasota who roots for some of the more familiar players.
Lakewood Ranch’s Eva Keen, her husband Frank and their 5-year-old son, William, cheered on the players as well.
“My husband used to play, so we like the game as well,” Eva Keen said.
One fan who watched polo years ago — but had not seen the game played live in 40 years — was Siesta Key resident Kumar Mahadevan. Having not watched the sport since his younger days in Chennai (formerly Madras), located off the southeast coast of India, he marveled at what he saw on Sunday.
“It’s a great sport; just to see the skill set,” Mahadevan said. “Riding horses itself is a skill and to be able to do the stuff they do to score goals … I’m surprised they don’t have more accidents.”
A longstanding tradition in the so-called Game of Kings is fans coming onto the 300-by-160-yard field at halftime to stomp the divots — but not, as any newcomer will be reminded, stomping on the steaming divot.
“Stomping the divots, it’s so Pretty Woman,” noted first-timer Nancy Reilly, who came with friends Lorri Frankel and Polly Reiter.
Another group of first-timers to the Sarasota Polo Club were Melanie and Scott Lancaster, who brought their 10-year-old daughter Avery. The young girls were among numerous people — young and old alike — who rode in a wagon pulled by a pair of Clydesdales on the field during haftime.
“They’re very big. They’re huge,” Avery said of the Clydesdales.
As for the polo match, Avery added, “It’s fun to watch, but it’s confusing.”
Fun with an uncanny knack for describing the fast-paced action is what Escapite relishes most. That is, when he is not playing, of course. He has played for years and when not in Sarasota is with the Saratoga Polo Club in upstate New York.
“I was raised in a horse bard and I still play the game,” he said. “I find it a lot of fun to engage with the crowd.”
Paying a visit to Escapite in the press box Sunday was Scott Lancaster, another longtime player who also is the instructor at the Sarasota Polo School, which helps draw newcomers and perpetuate the family atmosphere of the sport.
Escapite and Lancaster bantered about the sport and reminisced during the break, but soon Escapite’s voice was booming as the second half ensued.
“He’s wonderful,” Lizzie Scheuerman said of Escapite’s humorous presentation of the sport from atop his perch in the press box. “He tells you the goals in Spanish and English, and praises the players for making good plays. And his comments are funny too.”
Yet another tradition at the Sarasota Polo Club is to bring the family dog. There were plenty of canines on the sidelines as the equines competed on the field of play.
“We’ve brought her a few times and today the weather just seemed so nice that we had to bring her again,” Sheila McCalister said of the family dog Dutchess, a mixed-breed retriever.
“Where else can you go and have your dog watch the horses play,” added McCalister’s husband Thomas.
All, it seemed, in a fun-filled afternoon at the Sarasota Polo Club. The season continues on Sundays through April 8.
