Man dies in morning crash on Interstate 75

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
An RV was traveling southbound on I-75 at about 8 a.m. near milepost 325 when the driver, a 31-year-old Bradenton man, lost control of the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The RV departed the roadway and collided with the inside guardrail.
According to FHP, part of the left side of the RV collapsed, and a passenger sitting behind the driver fell out of the vehicle. The passenger, identified as 52-year-old Keith Hertik of Bay Shore, New York, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
No information was provided on whether the two men are related. The driver was not injured.
This story has been updated from an earlier report where officials identified the deceased passenger as a Bradenton resident.
