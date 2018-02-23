New state representative wants input at town hall on how to stop gun violence

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:29 Here’s some of the security measures being implemented in Manatee County schools Pause 0:50 Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state 1:52 Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9 0:40 Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store 1:16 Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting 1:45 How to support victims of domestic abuse 1:40 Manatee schools superintendent discusses continued increased security 0:44 Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 1:23 Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction 7:22 Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting and hundreds of others descended upon the Florida State Capitol Wednesday to demand action on gun control and mental health issues. The rally comes exactly a week after 17 students were killed when a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County. AP

