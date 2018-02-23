New state representative wants input at town hall on how to stop gun violence

Newly elected state Rep. Margaret Good, D-Sarasota, announced she will hold a town hall meeting Saturday afternoon to address gun violence.
On Feb. 13, Good handily beat favored Republican candidate James Buchanan in a special election for Sarasota’s District 72 seat. The race received a lot of national attention that resulted in an upset win for the Siesta Key attorney, flipping a once-Republican seat.
Just one day after Good took office, Nikolas Cruz, 19, walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and fatally shot 17 people, and injured several more.
Since then, the gun debate has heated up across the country.
Never miss a local story.
In a Facebook post on an event page for the town hall, Good wrote about the shooting and said that gun violence is a problem in Florida that needs to be solved.
“Moments after I was sworn into office, the mass murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School took 17 innocent lives and traumatized the entire country,” Good wrote in the post. “This horrific event came less than two years after the massacre at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. If there was ever a question before, there is none now: Gun violence is a problem in Florida that must be solved.”
By Friday night, 45 people said they were going to the discussion and more than 200 said they were interested in the event.
“I stand with the students of Parkland and so many other students, parents, and citizens across Florida who are leading the way on this issue,” Good wrote. “The memories of those who were killed at Pulse, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and in other acts of gun violence demand action now.”
The town hall will take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Selby Public Library.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments