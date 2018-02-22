NeverAgain: Parkland shooting, school threats draw hundreds to gun violence protest

At least 150 people gathered along the road near Sarasota’s iconic kissing statue to protest gun violence in the U.S. following the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Organizers from Indivisible Bradenton, League of Women Voters and the Brady Campaign put together the #NeverAgain protest that included 17 volunteers who wore black and held the names of the 17 victims who lost their lives in last week’s massacre.
“The future of this country is our kids,” said Phil Ruffini, a member of the Brady Campaign’s Sarasota chapter.
“No other civilized country has this problem. Why does any civilian need an assault weapon?”
Ruffini, who has been a member of the group for two years, said he started his activism during the Vietnam War and doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.
Students who survived the shooting have organized a national rally against mass shootings to be held March 24 called “March For Our Lives.”
Ruffini plans to march on Washington D.C. that day to support the kids.
“If I have to chain myself to the White House fence, I have no problem with that,” he said. “If I have to sacrifice for the future of these kids and this country, I’m willing to do it.”
The large group voiced their concerns over the National Rifle Association’s involvement with politicians and called for stricter gun laws.
Chants of “gun control now” and “protect our kids” received honks and waves from motorists who drove by, but also drew the ire of others who didn’t agree with the group’s message.
But the gathering, overall, remained peaceful and ended a little after 5 p.m.
In the days since the shooting, copycat threats have popped up at schools across the country.
In Manatee County alone, at least three high schools – Manatee, Bayshore and Southeast – all received threats and were placed on lockdowns at various points throughout the week. Another threat, this time against Braden River Middle School, resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old boy on Tuesday.
The threats and gun violence, protesters said, need to stop.
In response to the idea of arming teachers in schools, which has been suggested by some lawmakers and President Trump, protester Christine Hervig said throwing more guns at the problem won’t solve anything.
Hervig, who is a longtime Sarasota resident, said her husband is a teacher at Riverview High School and said she’s made visits at the school in the past to help out with events or clubs.
“Have they ever seen inside a ninth-grade classroom? ... You don’t have a bunch of loaded weapons around children,” she said.
“Throwing more guns at the problem hasn’t worked yet. If it was going to, it would have already,” Hervig added. “No one should have a weapon that can fire that many rounds that quickly.”
