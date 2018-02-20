Even if local officials wanted to regulate guns — and most don’t — state law says they can’t

State law bars county and city officials in Florida from enacting their own gun control measures.
And while county commissioners and city council members are usually quick to sound the alarm against state government efforts to diminish their home rule powers, when it comes to gun control — which has become the No. 1 political issue in the state in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that claimed 17 lives on Valentine’s Day in Broward County —local officials in Manatee are more than happy to leave the decision making to lawmakers in Tallahassee or Washington, D.C.
Florida stripped away local governments’ ability to enact their own gun control in the 1980s and seven years ago upped the ante by threatening a fine of up to $5,000 and possible removal from office for mayors who tried to enact local gun restrictions.
“I would like to say it’s a home-rule issue, but in this case it probably doesn’t make sense,” said Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston. “You would see all sorts of restrictions going in 15 different directions and it probably should stay at the state or national level. I don’t particularly like what I see coming out of the Florida Legislature and would probably do it different, but no one has asked me. But there are too many municipalities. We have more than 400 municipalities so 400 different rules don’t make sense.”
It’s still murky in the Florida Legislature as to what, if any changes will come out of this latest tragedy. Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, designated as the next Senate president, will present a package that includes increasing the age limit to purchase a gun to 21 and requiring a waiting period for all firearms purchases.
One common factor in suspects who commit these mass shootings is a deteriorating mental stability, Poston said.
“Policy is not as much about gun control as it should be mental health dollars,” Poston said. “Florida is behind almost every other state in doing that. That’s the real problem.”
Tamara Cornwell, a Palmetto city commissioner and vice principal at Electa Arcotte Lee Magnet Middle School, offers a unique perspective as both a politician and an educator. Cornwell, too, believes it’s more of a mental health issue than a question about access to guns.
“Teachers have a reporting system in place for students that do have issues,” Cornwell said. “But then what happens from there when they age out? We need to be looking at that from a holistic point as a community. This is a difficult question because you have two things weaved within the two, but are really separated, but jointed issues. When we know someone might have issues, such as (the Parkland school shooter), what are we doing to continue to support that person once they are out of school?”
Cornwell said school district employees are doing their job in identifying students with potential mental health problems and so did the Stoneman Douglas staff.
“This person did receive services and did get expelled for extraordinary behaviors,” Cornwell said. “Notifications were placed on his behavior issues, but, again, then what? It’s becoming obvious that there is a huge deficit in how we are supporting our citizens so we need to look at possibilities of answers and get help because of the alarming rate of increase in mental health issues.”
Long-time Bradenton City Councilman Gene Gallo said he doesn’t believe local decisions on gun issues would be a good idea.
“Something like that, to me, should be regulated by the state Legislature rather than each community,” Gallo said. “It needs to be one standard and I have no problem with the state doing it, I just hope they do it the right way. I’m a gun owner and I believe in my rights for protection, but I don’t think dealing with it as a gun control issue is going to stop it. You can say an 18-year-old can’t buy a rifle, but then you tell that same 18-year-old he can go to war? The bigger issue for me, is the background checks have to get better.”
Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker said that if anything, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office or State Attorney’s Office would come to the board of county commissioners with any concerns, none of which he has heard as of yet.
Commissioner Carol Whitmore agreed.
“I would rather hear from the professionals, the school board and the sheriff,” she said.
Like Poston and Whitmore, Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said the state should remain the authority in deciding gun control laws.
“It would be near impossible if it was on the local level,” she said. “You come out of one county and go into another county and the laws are different.”
Baugh added that she believed the main issue with what happened to Parkland was that mental health issues weren’t addressed.
“I think we need to get our act together as a whole because we’re missing things that we shouldn’t be missing,” Baugh said.
