Bradenton chief, other leaders to meet with governor in aftermath of Stoneman Douglas shooting

Following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Gov. Rick Scott will hold a series of workshops Tuesday that will discuss school security, mental health and guns.
Leaders from across the state will meet for workshops at the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Sheriffs Association. The groups will include members of law enforcement, school administrators, teachers and mental health experts.
Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan will be in attendance for the meetings. The chief executive officer for Bradenton-based Centerstone, Melissa Larkin-Skinner, and Virgil Mills Elementary School counselor Larissa Bennett will also make the trip up to Tallahassee.
According to the governor’s office, the meetings will address the following:
▪ The education workshop will focus on school safety improvements and updating school security protocols and emergency plans.
▪ The mental health and child welfare workshop will focus on ways to expand mental health services for Floridians, especially students, and improve coordination between state, local and private behavioral health partners.
▪ The law enforcement workshop will focus on ensuring individuals struggling from mental illness do not have access to guns, and also on potential safety improvements for firearm policies.
“I have spent the last week in Parkland talking to members of the community, students and families of the victims who are suffering following this horrific shooting. While there are only three weeks left of the legislative session, we must make changes to keep students safe,” Gov. Scott said in a news release. “A tragedy like what occurred in Broward County must never happen again and swift action is needed now. I am bringing local and state leaders together to find solutions on how to prevent violence in our schools and keep guns out of the hands of mentally ill individuals. This is an urgent matter that we must address quickly.”
The meetings are not open to the public, but will be live-streamed by the Florida Channel at www.thefloridachannel.org. A website will be provided to submit public input.
