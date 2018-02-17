More Videos

Local

The Pirates want you to know spring training is back in Bradenton

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

February 17, 2018 08:33 PM

Bradenton

For the 50th consecutive year, the Pittsburgh Pirates are calling Bradenton their second home.

The team loves it here about as much as you do. Maybe even more.

The Major League Baseball team hosted the Pirates Pep Rally downtown Saturday evening. Thousands turned out to the celebrate the start of the spring training season.

Activities were plentiful along Old Main Street and there was something for everyone. Kids had their faces painted and met their favorite baseball players while adults participated in raffles and took photos on a digital green screen that placed them, virtually, in center field at LECOM Park. Representatives of the Bradenton Marauders, the Pirates advanced Class A affiliate, also were present to support their parent club.

Jack Leathersich, who pitched in six games for the Pirates in 2017, signed autographs for fans. He said this is his first time at camp in Bradenton, but he’s already impressed with the training complex here.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, the Pirates will host the New York Yankees at LECOM Park in their 2018 home opener.

Pirates President Frank Coonelly told Saturday’s crowd that the team only has one goal in mind — to be the last team standing in November. The last time the Pirates won the World Series was 1979.

“Our objective is very clear, and that is to put ourselves in a position to bring a championship back to Pittsburgh and back to our southern home in Bradenton,” Coonelly said.

Katie Fritz, marketing coordinator for the Marauders, said she was blown away by the support from Pirates and Marauders fans alike.

“The Pittsburgh Pirates’ southern home is Bradenton, Florida. To have a relationship with the city is incredibly important to not only the players and the staff but also the community that we give back to.”

As part of the pep rally presentation, the Pirates played videos thanking fans for supporting them and welcoming them to their second home. There was also a quick history lesson involved. One of the videos said only Wrigley Field and Fenway Park have hosted baseball games longer than LECOM, formerly known as McKechnie Field.

“We’re celebrating a relationship and a bond: 50 years in Bradenton,” said Joe Klimchak, in-game host for the Pirates’ PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

But it’s even more than that, said Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston.

“Everyone’s talking about a relationship,” Poston said. “Fifty years isn’t a relationship — it’s a love affair.”

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

For more information, visit the Pittsburgh Pirates’ website: www.mlb.com/pirates/spring-training.

