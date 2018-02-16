Local

Fatal crash shuts down part of U.S. 41

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

February 16, 2018 07:40 AM

Two lanes of Tamiami Trail in Manatee County are blocked after a fatal crash Friday morning.

A crash on U.S. 41 South near Pearl Avenue has two right southbound lanes of U.S. 41 blocked as of 7:27 a.m., according to Florida 511.

The Florida Highway Patrol live traffic map indicates the crash was fatal.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. Friday. Traffic maps are showing some delays in the area.

Florida Highway Patrol also reports a crash with roadblock at U.S. 301 and 63rd Avenue East in Bradenton. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. Friday and there is a roadblock reported in the intersection.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

