Fatal crash shuts down part of U.S. 41

Two lanes of Tamiami Trail in Manatee County are blocked after a fatal crash Friday morning.
A crash on U.S. 41 South near Pearl Avenue has two right southbound lanes of U.S. 41 blocked as of 7:27 a.m., according to Florida 511.
The Florida Highway Patrol live traffic map indicates the crash was fatal.
The crash occurred around 7 a.m. Friday. Traffic maps are showing some delays in the area.
Florida Highway Patrol also reports a crash with roadblock at U.S. 301 and 63rd Avenue East in Bradenton. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. Friday and there is a roadblock reported in the intersection.
