‘I’m only 8 years old,’ she told 911. She saved her grandmother’s life anyway

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes they’re only 8 years old.
A little girl named Martha took quick action that might have saved her grandmother’s life. On Feb. 2, Martha’s grandmother, who has diabetes, fell ill and was conscious but not completely alert.
During the 911 call, Martha remained calm while she described to the dispatcher that her grandmother was sick on the floor and she didn’t know what else to do.
“My grandma, she’s a diabetic. I’m only 8 years old, and I’m here with her. She’s having a diabetic thing,” Martha told the dispatcher. “I don’t know what to do.”
Never miss a local story.
Martha said her grandmother, who was the only adult in the apartment in the 2900 block of 54th Drive East, was incoherent. Five other children, all younger than Martha, were there, as well.
“The little girl provided the necessary — it’s unbelievable when you hear it — medical information about her grandmother’s medical history, including the insulin her grandmother takes,” said Brian Gorski, fire chief of Southern Manatee Fire Rescue District.
Before calling 911, Martha tried to feed orange juice to her grandmother and even checked her blood sugar.
“Even though she’s 8, it was like she was 18 years old,” Gorski said. “She was incredibly calm.”
The dispatcher walked Martha through the process of providing her address and getting an adult from next door on the phone. Thanks to her call, emergency personnel arrived quickly and were able to assist her grandmother.
Gorski’s fire department planned to honor Martha for her bravery and quick thinking during a crisis at a ceremony Thursday evening. She and her family were looking forward to the event but could not attend.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
Comments