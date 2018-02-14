Bus carrying Manatee students backs into ditch

The ride home from school was delayed for 14 Manatee County students Wednesday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol reports that around 4:35 p.m. a 53-year-old school bus driver missed a bus stop on State Road 64, west of Kibler Ranch Road. He told troopers he then backed up onto an unnamed farm road.
The driver said he failed to back into the driveway, instead backing off of the roadway. That’s when the bus collided with a culvert and a ditch.
Troopers said there were no skid marks or debris in the roadway. None of the 14 students on the bus were injured.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
