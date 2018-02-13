Cortez Road project causes another major wastewater spill

For the second time in two months, a contractor’s mistake made during a Cortez Road West project has caused another major wastewater spill.
About a half million gallons of raw wastewater leaked for four hours Monday evening after crews with Pospiech cut into a 6-inch main while working on a force main replacement project in the 6900 block of Cortez Road West, just steps away from where a spill happened in December.
Pump trucks were used to recover the spilled wastewater and crews were able to divert the flow to make repairs, but the wastewater flowed to a canal that leads to Palma Sola Bay, according to a report submitted to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
In December, a force main break by contractor error led to a multi-day spill of 3 million gallons, some of which was said to have gone into Palma Sola Bay.
“It’s all related to the same project,” said Amy Pilson, public affairs liaison with Manatee County Utilities Department.
The Manatee County Utilities Department is currently sampling water in the Palma Sola Bay and Palma Sola Creek to see if there was any impact to the waterway. As a precaution, a “No Skin Contact” advisory for the creek and southeastern portion of the bay will be put into effect, according to Tom Larkin, the health department’s environmental health director, although the area is not known for swimming like the causeway.
