Warm weather is here to stay through the week, forecasts show

After several cold snaps earlier this winter, warm air and sunshine is making a comeback.
Partly and mostly sunny skies rule the forecast for the next several days, along with the heat. The National Weather Service is calling for highs in the 80s through Wednesday, with highs near 79 expected to last through Saturday.
Monday will see a high near 82 with a 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. and a low near 66 that evening, according to the NWS. After Monday, forecasts don’t show another chance of rain for the rest of the week, but the warm temperatures will stick around.
Warm conditions are expected to continue in the area and overnight lows will come closer to the usual high temperatures for February — which is usually in the upper 60s to low 70s, according to the NWS forecast discussion Sunday, with conditions likely to be muggy.
According to The Weather Channel, the average high temperature for Bradenton in February is 74 degrees, but over the next week, temperatures are expected to easily surpass the average.
An average high of 81 does not usually come around until April, according to The Weather Channel. The record high for February is listed at 88 degrees.
The stretch of warm weather will continue with afternoon highs once again near record levels. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected across interior portions of the peninsula this afternoon. Is summer here already?! pic.twitter.com/yefbMxTLBw— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) February 11, 2018
Sara Nealeigh
