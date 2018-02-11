Warm weather is here to stay through the week, forecasts show

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:38 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island sunset beach therapy Pause 1:19 Scientists grow human egg to full maturity outside the body 1:38 Deputies wrangle gator out from under vehicle in grocery store parking lot 0:24 Downtown Bradenton intersection improvements planned for April 2:08 In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 0:38 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy -- at sunset 0:41 These animals are looking for a loving home for Valentine’s Day 0:50 Palmetto Youth Center board backs their director in fight with commissioner 1:01 Treating male hair loss 1:08 Students, staff celebrate opening of new SCF library Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Anna Maria Island at sunset, Feb. 10, 2018. AMI is on the Gulf of Mexico coast of Florida, near Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay. mmasferrer@bradenton.com

Anna Maria Island at sunset, Feb. 10, 2018. AMI is on the Gulf of Mexico coast of Florida, near Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay. mmasferrer@bradenton.com