Protesters march through the streets, demand answers into Corey Mobley’s fatal shooting

About 20 protesters gathered Saturday evening in the parking lot of DeSoto Square mall to rally against the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office over the Jan. 23 shooting of Corey Mobley. A similar protest was held Jan. 26, but this was more intense, as marchers stormed up the street along U.S. 301 and had to be ushered out of the intersection where they were chanting and obstructing traffic. rcallihan@bradenton.com

