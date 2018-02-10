Lyric is the name of the baby girl born Friday at the Florida State Fair in Tampa.
Deputies assist in special delivery at Florida State Fair. They did more than boil water

By Laurie Davidson

Spectrum Bay News 9

February 10, 2018 08:02 PM

TAMPA

A woman gave birth to a baby girl Friday at the Florida State Fair, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Two deputies, Roberto Ramirez and Henry Echenique, heard Kesha Martin yelling for help shortly after 4 p.m. when her water broke.

Both deputies sprang into action and helped Martin’s husband, Lavaron, deliver the baby near the fair’s Expo Hall.

“The baby was halfway out,” Echenique said. “At that point, I put on some gloves, and the baby came right out.”

Echenique’s main concern was the baby’s health.

“I kind of rubbed the chest of the baby, so that gave me a sigh of relief that the baby was crying and opened her eyes,” he said.

In all 10 deputies helped with the delivery.

Martin and her baby, who has been named Lyric, were taken to St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital.

Both are doing well, according to officials.

