Deputies assist in special delivery at Florida State Fair. They did more than boil water

A woman gave birth to a baby girl Friday at the Florida State Fair, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Two deputies, Roberto Ramirez and Henry Echenique, heard Kesha Martin yelling for help shortly after 4 p.m. when her water broke.
BREAKING: These two @HCSOSheriff deputies delivered a baby girl! Only at the #FloridaStateFair baby’s head was in mom’s pants. He told the father, “that’s your wife, you take those pants off bro!” @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/D4XjbBwR9g— Michael Paluska (@MichaelPaluska) February 9, 2018
Both deputies sprang into action and helped Martin’s husband, Lavaron, deliver the baby near the fair’s Expo Hall.
“The baby was halfway out,” Echenique said. “At that point, I put on some gloves, and the baby came right out.”
HAPPENING NOW: Members of Team HCSO talking with the media about delivering a baby at the Florida State Fair just a short time ago. @flstfairgrounds pic.twitter.com/fUDlDk33a1— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 9, 2018
Echenique’s main concern was the baby’s health.
“I kind of rubbed the chest of the baby, so that gave me a sigh of relief that the baby was crying and opened her eyes,” he said.
Welcome to the world, Lyric! This little sweetheart made her big debut at the #FloridaStateFair yesterday with the help of @HCSOSheriff deputies. Mom and baby are doing great and being cared for by our extraordinary team at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ItWbOpftZO— BayCare (@BayCare) February 10, 2018
In all 10 deputies helped with the delivery.
Martin and her baby, who has been named Lyric, were taken to St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital.
Hillsborough County deputies helped deliver a baby at the Florida State Fair on Friday. Meet Lyric. https://t.co/7LJpo7OriQ pic.twitter.com/IMGdDygQxZ— Bay News 9 (@BN9) February 10, 2018
Both are doing well, according to officials.
