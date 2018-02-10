Crafty musicians flock to Village of the Arts for Cigar Box Guitar Festival

Sure, you could throw out the box once you’ve finished puffing your last cigar, but if you’re truly crafty, you take that box and turn it into music.
A group of cigar box guitarists made a pilgrimage to the Village of the Arts Friday and Saturday for the first-ever Bradenton Cigar Box Guitar Festival. The free festival took place Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
Matthew Richie, who goes by Matthew J, says he traveled from Kansas City to Florida for the first time to participate in the festival, strumming his guitar outside of Jerk Dog Records while Vanessa Byrnes stroked her washboard.
Though he frequents various cigar box guitar festivals these days, Matthew J wasn’t always one to play the quirky instrument.
“There was this guy up north who used to come and watch my shows and he begged me to play one of his guitars,” he explained. “He gave me one, but I let it sit for years before I thought ‘this could be neat,’ and picked it up.”
Matthew J said he decided to do more research into the guitars and found an aircraft engineer in Canada who designs them. They worked out the design, and the guitars have become his instrument of choice.
“It’s different and can be made to what you want it to be,” Matthew J said.
RB Stone and Steve Arvey performed during the festival as well.
