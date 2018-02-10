Crafty musicians flock to Village of the Arts for Cigar Box Guitar Festival

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:19 Scientists grow human egg to full maturity outside the body Pause 1:38 Deputies wrangle gator out from under vehicle in grocery store parking lot 0:24 Downtown Bradenton intersection improvements planned for April 2:08 In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 0:38 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy -- at sunset 0:41 These animals are looking for a loving home for Valentine’s Day 0:50 Palmetto Youth Center board backs their director in fight with commissioner 1:01 Treating male hair loss 1:08 Students, staff celebrate opening of new SCF library 1:13 Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cigar box guitarist Matthew J plays a small jam session at Jerk Dog Records Saturday afternoon while Vanessa Byrnes plays the washboard. The two met at this weekend’s first-ever Bradenton Cigar Box Guitar Festival. Ryan Callihan Bradenton Herald

