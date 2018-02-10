Shoppers at Mall at UTC should never fear, ‘Mallee’ the superhero dog is here

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:19 Scientists grow human egg to full maturity outside the body Pause 1:38 Deputies wrangle gator out from under vehicle in grocery store parking lot 0:24 Downtown Bradenton intersection improvements planned for April 2:08 In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 0:38 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy -- at sunset 0:41 These animals are looking for a loving home for Valentine’s Day 0:50 Palmetto Youth Center board backs their director in fight with commissioner 1:01 Treating male hair loss 1:08 Students, staff celebrate opening of new SCF library 1:13 Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A crowd gathers around Mallee as they grab acrylic paint markers and leave their own artistic touches on the sculpture. Mallee is part of the Superheroes on Parade program by Southeastern Guide Dogs, which aims to increase the Palmetto-based nonprofits exposure in the community. Starting in the summer, donors will be able to cast $1 votes for their favorite designs. Ryan Callihan Bradenton Herald

