Shoppers at Mall at UTC should never fear, ‘Mallee’ the superhero dog is here

The newest resident at The Mall at University Town Center is already a hit.
The mall hosted the unveiling Saturday of Southeastern Guide Dogs’ latest Superheroes on Parade sculpture.
In an interactive twist, the artist invited anyone to come add their own touch to the artwork.
Pamela Olin, a local artist, set up “Mallee,” the new superhero dog aimed at raising awareness for Southeastern Guide Dogs’ mission, in the Grand Court and worked diligently while shoppers and their children joined in on the fun.
Olin said her choice to let anyone collaborate with her is nothing new. She often involves the community in her projects. This time, it had a special meaning.
“The idea is that these guide dogs touch so many lives,” Olin said. “My goal with this project was to enable so many lives to touch this dog.”
And that’s exactly what they did. From the time she got started around 11 a.m., Olin rarely worked alone. The activity was especially popular with children, but adults and mall employees joined in as well.
“I like to get other people involved because then they get to play, and that opens up their minds,” Olin said.
Austin Biller, 11, was one of the first to add his artistic flair to the sculpture. He said he was happy to be a part of the process.
“That was cool,” Austin said after painting a few of Mallee’s segments. “I liked being able to have a piece of my own work on the dog.”
He chose to paint with yellow and sky blue markers, but he liked all of the colors Olin allowed him to choose from.
Owen Tyler, 6, left his mark on Mallee, too.
“I liked adding my own colors,” Owen said.
One of the colors he chose to add to Mallee was blue, but red is actually his favorite color, so he went home with an all red hand-painted bone from a separate arts and crafts table.
Mallee’s design was left up entirely to Olin, she said. The dog sports a sparkly, glitter-coated cape and is covered in a pattern that resembles quilt work, with bits of grass and branches built in.
“What’s on here is a drawing of the Freedom Path, which is a physical path on campus where the students learn to trust their dogs,” Olin explained. “So there’s meaning behind it. It’s not just a coloring book.”
In addition to her community art, Olin said she often volunteers with Southeastern Guide Dogs, and Mallee isn’t the first dog she’s designed for the Palmetto-based nonprofit that breeds and trains guide dogs and service dogs.
She previously designed two dog sculptures, “Seadog” and “Disco,” for See Eyewear, an eyeglass shop at UTC. Neither sculpture lives in the store anymore, however, and Disco will be available for purchase from Artists on Main Street, 1467 Main St., Sarasota, in March, Olin said.
As for Mallee, the caped canine will stand guard over the mall from the front entrance near the Grand Court, said Frances Marinaro, director of philanthropy at Southeastern Guide Dogs.
The mission behind the Superheroes on Parade program is to increase awareness about Southeastern Guide Dogs. Businesses may reach out to sponsor their own dog for display.
While Mallee isn’t the first superhero dog to live in the mall, she’s the first that the mall itself has sponsored. Along with See Eyewear, Kona Grill had also sponsored superhero dogs, but those dogs now reside on the Southeastern Guide Dogs campus, Marinaro said.
Observant locals may have noticed similar sculptures around the area. There are sculptures scattered about from Sarasota to Tampa, including a handful throughout Bradenton, Palmetto and Lakewood Ranch.
Marinaro said there are about 130 sculptures around, but even more are on the way. In 2018, the organization plans to send out about 100 new superhero dogs.
It’s all for a good cause, she said. Last year, Southeastern Guide Dogs allowed donors to cast $1 votes for their favorite pups. That competition raised more than $110,000 and will make a return in 2018, beginning in the summer.
But in the meantime, those looking to make general donations may do so by visiting guidedogs.org.
For more information on the Superheroes on Parade program, visit www.superheroesonparade.dog.
