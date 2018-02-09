Tampa man dies in motorcycle accident after vehicle turns in his path

A 25-year-old motorcycle driver was killed in an accident Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 6:48 p.m., John Anthony Cosme-Rivera, 25, was riding his 2008 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on U.S. 301, south of State Road 60 in Tampa, when a 57-year-old Gibsonton woman failed to yield to him while turning into a business driveway. He struck the side of her Ford Escape with his bike, troopers say.
Cosme-Rivera was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from the injuries sustained in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, according to FHP.
Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan
