Manatee deputies searching for missing Lakewood Ranch man

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

February 09, 2018 08:50 PM

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a 26-year-old man who may be endangered after wandering from his Lakewood Ranch home on a blue bicycle.

Eric Helton told his mother he was going to the clubhouse in the Luxe Apartments complex in the 13600 block of Luxe Avenue Thursday around noon. He was gone for about an hour before she went looking for him.

That’s when Helton’s mother learned he left the clubhouse on his blue Panama Jack Cruiser bike. She said Helton has medical issues and has not taken his medication since Thursday.

Helton has wandered off before, so his mother checked the places that he typically visits and waited for him to return before she reported him missing.

Anyone with information related to Helton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

