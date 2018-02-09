More Videos

Local

Gator captured outside grocery store

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

February 09, 2018 08:12 AM

Gators typically hunt for their food, but this one apparently decided going to the grocery store was easier.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies pulled a 4-foot gator from underneath a vehicle in the parking lot of Winn-Dixie on Fruitville Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office posted a video around 9 p.m. Thursday of Sgt. Mark Tuls and Deputy Lincoln Dilling wrangling the gator.

Once they got the gator secured, they placed it in the backseat of a patrol vehicle. The gator was relocated to a body of water in east Sarasota County, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Boca Raton, Florida, family woke up on Monday, February 5, to find an unwanted swimmer in their backyard pool – an eight-foot-long alligator. Homeowner Matt Fino had let his dog into the backyard when he was startled to find the gator swimming in his pool, according to WSVN. Not believing what he was seeing, Fino woke his wife to take a look. The Boca Raton Police Department and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called to safely remove the alligator. Matt Fino via Storyful

A man in Bokeelia, Florida, used a broom and a wet blanket to free a distressed alligator from a plastic ring. Michael Stauffer found the gator in his backyard and said the ring was “cutting him up all over his body” before he freed it. With the help of a friend, Stauffer used the blanket to cover the animal and a broom to stop it getting away, before he taped the gator’s mouth shut and removed the plastic. Stauffer said after freeing the animal, he notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the incident and they sent an officer out to pick up alligator. Facebook/Michael Stauffer via Storyful

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

