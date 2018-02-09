Gator captured outside grocery store

Gators typically hunt for their food, but this one apparently decided going to the grocery store was easier.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies pulled a 4-foot gator from underneath a vehicle in the parking lot of Winn-Dixie on Fruitville Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office posted a video around 9 p.m. Thursday of Sgt. Mark Tuls and Deputy Lincoln Dilling wrangling the gator.
Once they got the gator secured, they placed it in the backseat of a patrol vehicle. The gator was relocated to a body of water in east Sarasota County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Never miss a local story.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments