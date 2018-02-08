Troopers report fatal motorcycle crash on Cortez Road

A traffic fatality on Cortez Road involving a motorcycle and a vehicle was reported Thursday evening by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 5:50 p.m., a motorcycle apparently struck a van near the entrance to the Sarasota Bay RV Park in the 10700 block of Cortez Road, the FHP said.
A detour around the scene of the crash was established, the Florida Department of Transportation reports that traffic reported at 9 p.m. that traffic was flowing smoothly in the area.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
