Troopers report fatal motorcycle crash on Cortez Road

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

February 08, 2018 09:21 PM

A traffic fatality on Cortez Road involving a motorcycle and a vehicle was reported Thursday evening by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 5:50 p.m., a motorcycle apparently struck a van near the entrance to the Sarasota Bay RV Park in the 10700 block of Cortez Road, the FHP said.

A detour around the scene of the crash was established, the Florida Department of Transportation reports that traffic reported at 9 p.m. that traffic was flowing smoothly in the area.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

