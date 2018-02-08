Kim Pouttachat, 52, who has several health issues, was reported missing after he left a group home in Bradenton on Wednesday night without his medication, deputies said.
Kim Pouttachat, 52, who has several health issues, was reported missing after he left a group home in Bradenton on Wednesday night without his medication, deputies said. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Kim Pouttachat, 52, who has several health issues, was reported missing after he left a group home in Bradenton on Wednesday night without his medication, deputies said. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Local

Missing man disappeared from Bradenton group home and hasn’t taken his medication, deputies say

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

February 08, 2018 04:54 PM

Manatee

A man with health issues who hasn’t taken his medication was reported missing in Bradenton on Thursday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Paul” Kim Pouttachat, 52, was reported missing after he left a group home in the 4100 block of Ninth Street East on Wednesday night. Pouttachat suffers from several health issues, deputies said, and hasn’t taken his medication since Wednesday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  