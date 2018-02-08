Missing man disappeared from Bradenton group home and hasn’t taken his medication, deputies say

A man with health issues who hasn’t taken his medication was reported missing in Bradenton on Thursday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
“Paul” Kim Pouttachat, 52, was reported missing after he left a group home in the 4100 block of Ninth Street East on Wednesday night. Pouttachat suffers from several health issues, deputies said, and hasn’t taken his medication since Wednesday.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
Never miss a local story.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments