Armed suspect robbed Tampa casino. Cops say his luck ran out in Georgia

February 07, 2018 10:48 PM

TAMPA

The suspect in Friday’s armed robbery at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has been arrested.

Dirk Davis, 24, was arrested in Ailey, Ga., and is being held without bond, according to the Seminole Police Department of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Friday at the business on Orient Road.

Police said the man, armed with a gun, robbed a cashier in a poker room then ran outside and fled the scene on foot.

Seminole Police Chief William Latchford credited tips to Crime Stoppers for the arrest of Davis.

“It’s not smart to attempt a crime at a casino,” Latchford said. “All Seminole casinos have comprehensive surveillance video and other equipment that provide good quality photos and give us a clear picture of incidents that occur on property.”

Davis will be returned to Hillsborough County to stand trial, authorities said.

