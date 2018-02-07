Their daughter died in Las Vegas shooting. One firefighter is using his big jackpot to keep her memory alive

The memory of Hannah Lassette Ahlers and the other Las Vegas concertgoers killed during the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history is being kept alive, one act of kindness at a time.
About a month after the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, firefighter Tommy Maher decided he wanted to honor each of the 58 victims by performing random acts of kindness in their name. Maher, of Long Island, N.Y., set off just after Election Day on an 18-day, 9,500-mile journey to visit the hometowns of the victims.
In each city, he performed random acts of kindness. Sometimes it was paying for someone else’s breakfast. Other times, it was a gift of chocolate or flowers. Sometimes it was giving a homeless person, a waitress or waiter $100.
Maher’s big win at a slot machine helped fund his campaign of goodwill.
Never miss a local story.
One of his stops was in Beaumont, Calif., where Ahlers lived with her husband Brian.
Her parents, Frank Hill and Summer Radtke-Hill, live in Bradenton, which is why Maher is visiting here next week.
At each stop on his tour, Maher left behind a note naming the victim being honored with the hashtags #Honor 58, #CountryStrong, #lovewins and #payitforward. The notes encouraged the recipients to follow #58randomactsofkindness and #Honor58 on social media. Maher also presented people with a black rubber bracelet with the hashtag #Honor58.
The journey is documented on Facebook and Instagram.
“It was about inspiring each other to do good and that’s why I want documented it,” Maher said.
When Ahlers’ parents heard about #Honor58 and how Maher was honoring their daughter and the other shooting victims, they embraced the wonderful tribute.
“It keeps her memory alive and I don’t want that to ever end,” Radtke-Hill said Wednesday. “I want her memory to carry on as long as I can and just keep passing out these bracelets, sharing her story with the world. That’s what Tommy’s doing.”
While he never wanted to intrude on any of the families’ mourning periods, Maher soon began to hear from them when word spread about #Honor58. As a result, Maher met with many of them and presented them with black leather bracelets with the name of their loved one engraved.
Ahler’s husband was presented with one bearing her name.
After speaking to Maher, the Hills received a delivery to their Bradenton home: leather bracelets with their daughter’s name and a bag of the rubber bracelets with #Honor58.
Now the couple is looking forward to meeting Maher when he comes to Bradenton next week. Maher will share his journey honoring the 58 Las Vegas victims at two free events at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at Denise’s Beachway Cafe, 7224 Manatee Ave W., Bradenton.
Maher has inspired others, the Hills say, to do random acts of kindness. Hill became overcome with emotion on Wednesday, as he began describing one of their own random acts of kindness to honor their daughter. The couple paid for a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s lunch and shared the story with him and other deputies.
“They were so, so kind, hugging us and they were crying,” Radtke-Hill said as her husband struggled to speak.
The journey that led Maher to perform random acts of kindness to honor the Las Vegas victims began in the aftermath of 9/11, he said. Maher remembers scraping through the rubble of Ground Zero for a fellow firefighter from his station who did not survive.
“I made a pact to myself, that I was going to do whatever I can to be a better person,” Maher said.
Last summer, Maher said he took his own 15-passenger van down to Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. He volunteered two weeks of his time helping residents clear their home of debris and helping local churches.
Maher’s white van has the words “PAY IT FORWARD” painted on the side.
When he left home to honor the Las Vegas shooting victims, Maher was accompanied by his daughter and her friends. Maher would later fly them home, and he continued alone for a few day before being joined by his wife.
He funded the trip and the acts of kindness along the way with $1,000 of his own money and $2,400 he won in a slot machine jackpot. Maher says it was a gut feeling that drove him to that casino, and to sit in front of that penny slot machine. Along his journey, he says he experienced many other acts of luck or divine intervention.
On his trip, he was disappointed he couldn’t make it to Alaska to honor a couple of the victims. But after he was invited back to a Las Vegas church to share his journey, he and the pastor were approached by an Alaska Airlines flight attendant who gave them two vouchers to fly to Alaska.
Just after New Year’s, Maher and the pastor completed the journey together.
To see how Maher and others are honoring the 58 Las Vegas victims, follow the Honor58 page on Facebook and @honor58journey on Instagram.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments