League of Women Voters to host debate on tax hike for Manatee schools

Manatee County voters on March 20 will decide whether to approve an additional one-mill increase in property tax requested by the School District of Manatee County.
Members of The League of Women Voters of Manatee County say many issues have been raised due to this request, both pro and con, making a public debate on issue a community benefit.
The debate, called “School District Tax Increase,” will be held noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the Bradenton Women’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
There is no charge for the program.
“We’re hoping that this exchange of information will help voters to decide how they are going to vote, and also encourage them to take part in this important referendum,” said Rosalie Shaffer, president of the LWVMC.
Two proponents of the tax increase, which the district says would raise raise approximately $33 million a year for the next four years to make teacher and other staff pay more competitive, are Diana Greene, Superintendent of the School District of Manatee and Charlie Kennedy, a school board member.
Both have agreed to attend the League’s event to debate from the position of why the funds are needed and how they would be used, Shaffer said.
Two opponents of the tax increase, Linda Schaich, a longtime school district financial watchdog and attorney realtor Garin Hoover, will debate why they feel the public should vote no on the referendum, Shaffer added.
The public is urged to attend and no reservations are required, Shaffer added.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m for an optional lunch buffet for which the League of Women Voters requests a $5 donation.
Information: 941-729-9248.
