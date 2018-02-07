Manatee County lowers adoption fees in hopes animals find love this Valentine’s Day

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:41 These animals are looking for a loving home for Valentine’s Day Pause 0:50 Palmetto Youth Center board backs their director in fight with commissioner 1:01 Treating male hair loss 1:08 Students, staff celebrate opening of new SCF library 1:13 Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call 0:43 A store clerk fights back against robber 1:38 Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg 0:38 On Groundhog Day, 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy 5:37 Manatees pick their Super Bowl LII winners 0:31 What to do if you suspect human trafficking Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

In honor of Valentine’s Day, dog and cat adoptions are $10 Feb. 12 to Feb. 17. Here are just some of the animals available for adoption. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald

In honor of Valentine’s Day, dog and cat adoptions are $10 Feb. 12 to Feb. 17. Here are just some of the animals available for adoption. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald