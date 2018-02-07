More Videos

Pause
In honor of Valentine’s Day, dog and cat adoptions are $10 Feb. 12 to Feb. 17. Here are just some of the animals available for adoption. Sara Nealeigh Bradenton Herald
Local

Manatee County lowers adoption fees in hopes animals find love this Valentine’s Day

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

February 07, 2018 03:01 PM

Bradenton

Getting a life-long love and “fur-ever” friend doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.

The Manatee County Animal Services is discounting adoption fees for the week of Feb. 12 to Feb. 17 in the spirit of spreading the love for Valentine’s Day.

During that week, adoption fees for dogs and cats from MCAS will be $10. It’s a steep discount from the usual $80 adoption fee for dogs and $40 fee for cats. All adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip and rabies certificate. There will be a fee of $15 for Manatee County residents to license their pet.

The “Will UB Mine” $10 adoption fee special will be held at the 305 25th St. W. location in Palmetto or the cats only shelter at 1002 Manatee Ave. W. location in downtown Bradenton.

Learn more about the Manatee County Animal Services online at mymanatee.org/pets and see available pets here.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

