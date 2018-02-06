Sheriff Wells to address officer vets about opioid crisis in Manatee

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells is scheduled to speak to the Bradenton Chapter of Military Officers Association of America noon Feb. 21.
Wells will speak about the opioid epidemic and present a year-end review of crime in Manatee County. The meeting will be held at the Tidy Island Club House on Tidy Island Boulevard.
All officer veterans are invited to attend the luncheon. The cost is $17. The luncheon is preceded by a social time from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Reservations are required and may be made by calling Anita Porter at 907-230-2422 by Feb. 16.
