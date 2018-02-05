The Florida Health Department in Manatee County presented details on its health study for former students and faculty of Bayshore High School. The school has been subject of cancer concerns for several years.
Local

Health department extends deadline for collecting data in Bayshore High cancer study

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

February 05, 2018 04:03 PM

Manatee

Current and former Bayshore High School students and faculty who have been diagnosed with cancer will have an extra month to voluntarily submit information for a study being conducted by the state health department.

Anyone who attended or worked at the high school, 5401 34th St. W., between 1962 and now who has been diagnosed with any cancer can fill out and submit a patient listing form through Friday, March 30. The form can be found at the health department, 410 Sixth Ave. E., or online at manatee.floridahealth.gov, and must be either mailed or hand-delivered.

“We are extending the data collection period to ensure that everyone who wishes to participate in this health study has enough time to submit their information,” said Jennifer Bencie, the health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County. “We want to make sure we are doing the most thorough job possible.”

Dr. Jennifer Bencie, with the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County, speaks during a press conference about Bayshore High School cancer concerns and the department's upcoming study. Hannah MorseBradenton Herald

A mobile data collection event will take place at State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17. Those who want to drop off their forms can do so in the DOH-Manatee Health Coach parked in the 34th Street West lot.

The study is being conducted at the direction of the Manatee County School Board and Board of County Commissioners after concerns again were raised early last year that the school had been causing what is believed to be an inordinate amount of cancer cases. Numerous studies have been conducted at the site, but nothing out of the ordinary was found.

The School Board of Manatee County agreed with a group of Bayshore High School alumni who called for the board to work with county commissioners to determine if Bayshore High School's old building caused cancer in students and staff. Ryan McKinnonBradenton Herald

So far, the health department has received more than 110 surveys. The school district has sent out more than 24,000 mailers with the form to the last known addresses of students and faculty of the school since 1985, which is when electronic records began.

After the information is collected, it will be compared with the state’s cancer registry database. Officials expect the results to be available by this fall.

Liz Reed talks about her son, Rick Speed, who died of Ewing sarcoma at age 18. She wants definite answers from the Manatee County School Board as to whether or not Bayshore High School could have contributed to his illness and hundreds of others. Hannah MorseBradenton Herald

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

