Detectives believe woman was beaten by roommate who later committed suicide in Ellenton

Detectives believe a person battered and injured a roommate Saturday at an Ellenton mobile home park before committing suicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The beating victim, a 63-year-old female resident of Tidevue Estates mobile home park, located in the 1000 block of 41st Avenue, was found injured and bleeding by a family member at about 8:50 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman was suffering from upper-body injuries after an apparent altercation, authorities said.
Also Saturday, the body of the victim’s roommate, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was found after an apparent suicide.
According to social media reports, the roommate’s body was discovered several blocks from the mobile home park behind a business in the 1000 block of 36th Avenue East in Ellenton.
