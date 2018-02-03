Local

Apollo Beach man kills wife, self. It was the culmination of an argument

February 03, 2018 07:04 PM

APOLLO BEACH

A man shot and killed his wife and then shot himself Friday at a home in Apollo Beach, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Spindle Palm Way at about 3:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible shooting.

Once inside the home, deputies found the bodies of a man and woman.

Miroslaw Rosa, 60, shot his wife Beata Rosa, 47, after an argument, deputies said. He then shot himself.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

