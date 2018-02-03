Apollo Beach man kills wife, self. It was the culmination of an argument

A man shot and killed his wife and then shot himself Friday at a home in Apollo Beach, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Spindle Palm Way at about 3:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible shooting.
Once inside the home, deputies found the bodies of a man and woman.
DEATH INVESTIGATION: Detectives are conducting a death investigation involving two bodies inside a home on Spindle Palm Way in Apollo Beach. There is no threat to public safety and we are not looking for any suspects.— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 2, 2018
Miroslaw Rosa, 60, shot his wife Beata Rosa, 47, after an argument, deputies said. He then shot himself.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
